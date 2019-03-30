Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.5% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

