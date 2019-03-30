BidaskClub Upgrades Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) to “Sell”

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 368,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

