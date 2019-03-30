BidaskClub Upgrades Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) to “Sell”

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.73.
Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter.
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.