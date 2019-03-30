BidaskClub Lowers Overstock.com (OSTK) to Strong Sell

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSTK. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of OSTK opened at $16.62 on Friday. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $531.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.48). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

