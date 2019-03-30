BidaskClub Lowers ON Semiconductor (ON) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.82.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.16. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $600,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,266,000 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.