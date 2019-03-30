BidaskClub Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after acquiring an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,674,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,451,000 after acquiring an additional 464,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,183,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,627,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,016 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,627,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

