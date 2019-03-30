BidaskClub Downgrades Scientific Games (SGMS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on Scientific Games and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.88.

Scientific Games stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $885.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.92 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 147,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

