BidaskClub Downgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $280.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $138.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 14,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 125.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.