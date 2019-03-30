Bermuda One Fund Llc Sells 16,100 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $333,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bermuda One Fund Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $83,120.00.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 16.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 54.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 75.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

