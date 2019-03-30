Bellway (BWY) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,250 by Analysts at HSBC

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price lifted by HSBC from GBX 3,870 ($50.57) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,780 ($49.39) to GBX 3,620 ($47.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Bellway to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bellway to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,630 ($34.37) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,657.27 ($47.79).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,045 ($39.79) on Tuesday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,439 ($44.94). The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 50.40 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman sold 6,281 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Monday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,932 ($38.31), for a total transaction of £184,158.92 ($240,636.25).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

