Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Raised to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.65.

BBBY stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 625,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

