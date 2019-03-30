Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 61,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,673,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 114,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

