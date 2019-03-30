Beacon Securities Comments on Vertex Resource Group Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (VTX)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Resource Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year.

Shares of Vertex Resource Group stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. Vertex Resource Group has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.80.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Industrial Services. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

