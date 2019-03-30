Beacon Securities Comments on Vertex Resource Group Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (VTX)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Resource Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year.

Shares of Vertex Resource Group stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. Vertex Resource Group has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.80.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Industrial Services. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

