Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BECN. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $55.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 5,609,763 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,887,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

