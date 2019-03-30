Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BECN. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wedbush downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 5,609,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyds Banking Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

