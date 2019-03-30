Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $64,065.00 and approximately $593.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00035662 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001905 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006352 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 6,982,440 coins and its circulating supply is 6,487,668 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

