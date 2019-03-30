Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Earns News Impact Score of 0.63

Headlines about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a media sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Bayerische Motoren Werke’s analysis:

BAMXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

