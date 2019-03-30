Bayer (BAYN) Given a €52.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.24 ($99.12).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €57.60 ($66.98) on Friday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

