Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Holdings in Essendant Inc (ESND)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,445 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Essendant were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Essendant by 54.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,642,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 582,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essendant by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,064,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 380,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essendant in the third quarter worth $2,077,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Essendant in the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Essendant by 213.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESND shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Essendant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essendant from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Essendant stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Essendant Inc has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

