Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases New Stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.51% of Anika Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 861,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 322,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $132,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,992 shares in the company, valued at $627,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph G. Darling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIK. Sidoti set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

