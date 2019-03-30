Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,944 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.11% of Kennametal worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kennametal by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 192,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kennametal by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,900,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,799,000 after acquiring an additional 520,579 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,228,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,001,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT opened at $36.75 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $587.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.76 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other Kennametal news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $70,893.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Dragich sold 35,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,364,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,807. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (KMT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/barrow-hanley-mewhinney-strauss-llc-has-3-12-million-position-in-kennametal-inc-kmt.html.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.