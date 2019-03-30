Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,542,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,984,000 after purchasing an additional 141,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,885,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,657,000 after purchasing an additional 56,319 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,885,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,657,000 after purchasing an additional 56,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $32.23 on Friday. Andersons Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Andersons had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $812.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Andersons’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other Andersons news, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $28,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,796 shares in the company, valued at $552,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $77,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,611 shares of company stock valued at $238,853 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

