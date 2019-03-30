Barclays PLC Has $759,000 Position in Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $127,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 7,045.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $184,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $244,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $927,364. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.44 and a current ratio of 10.44. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $41.43.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 344.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

