Barclays PLC Has $685,000 Position in Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,785 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director William George sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $37,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $95,452.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,123,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $69.94 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

