Barclays PLC (BCS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,076 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 248.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,490,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.00 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

