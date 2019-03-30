Banner (BANR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.80.

Banner stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Banner has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other Banner news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $759,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

