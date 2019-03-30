Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Bank Of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPRN. TheStreet raised Bank Of Princeton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPRN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.73. 23,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,995. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

