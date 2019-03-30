Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Matthews International Corp (MATW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.59% of Matthews International worth $20,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MATW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Matthews International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,564,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,524 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Matthews International by 834.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matthews International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 124,316 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Wellington Shields cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Matthews International Corp has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

