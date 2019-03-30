Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 420,145 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 155.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $20,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.70 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

