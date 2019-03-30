Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,086,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 554,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,159,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bauman sold 16,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.24, for a total transaction of $3,216,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,312.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.58.

MMM stock opened at $207.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $176.87 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

