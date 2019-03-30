Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.51 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 740.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $52.93 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.51 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-21-51-million-holdings-in-global-blood-therapeutics-inc-gbt.html.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.