Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 198.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 520,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 346,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $38,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $119.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Cyberark Software from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

