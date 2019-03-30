Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 145,300 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 628,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $36,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $277.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Regency Centers from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

In other news, VP James D. Thompson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $927,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,878.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Palmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

