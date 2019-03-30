Baader Bank Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €123.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €123.00 ($143.02) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.54% from the company’s previous close.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €85.24 ($99.12).

FRA:BAYN opened at €57.60 ($66.98) on Thursday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

