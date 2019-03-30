B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Invests $294,000 in Vulcan Materials (VMC) Stock

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $318,726.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

