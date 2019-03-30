B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Acquires Shares of 2,510 Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at $3,075,000. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at $8,821,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 248,354 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Get Perspecta alerts:

In related news, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,839.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kavanaugh acquired 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,549.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of PRSP opened at $20.22 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

PRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a “hold prsp” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Acquires Shares of 2,510 Perspecta Inc (PRSP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/b-s-pension-fund-trustee-ltd-acting-for-the-british-steel-pension-fund-acquires-shares-of-2510-perspecta-inc-prsp.html.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.