B. Riley Upgrades ChemoCentryx (CCXI) to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCXI. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 167.57% and a negative net margin of 88.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $97,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $87,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,236,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,923,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 369.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

