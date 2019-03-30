Avenir Corp Sells 748 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Avenir Corp decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.5% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Mastercard by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 387,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,358,000 after acquiring an additional 179,604 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 783,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.66.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $1,993,158.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,386.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,355 shares of company stock worth $19,954,604. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $235.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $167.94 and a 1-year high of $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avenir Corp Sells 748 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/avenir-corp-sells-748-shares-of-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.