Avant Diagnostics (AVDX) & Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Head to Head Contrast

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41% Enzo Biochem -25.55% -29.83% -23.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and Enzo Biochem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 8.09 -$2.37 million N/A N/A Enzo Biochem $104.71 million 1.23 -$10.32 million N/A N/A

Avant Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enzo Biochem.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avant Diagnostics and Enzo Biochem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats Avant Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary diagnostic tests that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It offers OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, or search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing STAT' or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

