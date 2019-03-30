Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 56.7% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,605,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 180.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 331,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 213,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 24,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $3,259,272.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,128,043.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $566,181.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $159.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $111.23 and a 1-year high of $159.91. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

