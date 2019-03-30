Aura Energy (AURA) Trading Down 13.1%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA) dropped 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Approximately 1,450,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 434,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $6.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.

About Aura Energy (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden. It also holds interest in the Tasiast South gold property covering an area of 175 square kilometers in Mauritania.

