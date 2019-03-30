Auctus Price Hits $0.0117 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Auctus has a market cap of $324,635.00 and $54,595.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00411362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.01583042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00240255 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006619 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003352 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,719,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.