aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. William Blair also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.01.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.41.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.71% of aTyr Pharma worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

