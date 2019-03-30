aTyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) Receives $1.18 Average PT from Analysts

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 107.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,164 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.71% of aTyr Pharma worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

