AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Lowered by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.
AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.
In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.
