AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Lowered by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $190.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/att-inc-t-holdings-lowered-by-successful-portfolios-llc.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.