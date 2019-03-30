Atrion Co. (ATRI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Atrion worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,233,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 93,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after buying an additional 55,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Atrion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRI. BidaskClub raised Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $878.68 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $560.65 and a one year high of $894.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Atrion Co. (ATRI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/atrion-co-atri-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.