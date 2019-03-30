ATN International Inc (ATNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of ATN International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $216,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at $14,015,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ATN International by 886.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ATN International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATN International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATNI stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. ATN International has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.15 million, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.37.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. ATN International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $107.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

