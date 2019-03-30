Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

ATO stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $82.26 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $877.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

