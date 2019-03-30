Athenex Inc (ATNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $12.25 on Friday. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $831.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Athenex had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 66.23%. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 32,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $382,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 4,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,236 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,674.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,500 shares of company stock worth $696,090 and have sold 132,240 shares worth $1,559,044. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,096,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,878,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.