At Home Group (HOME) PT Set at $30.00 by Morgan Stanley

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) received a $30.00 price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of At Home Group to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of HOME opened at $17.86 on Thursday. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). At Home Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $354.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 1,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 574.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after buying an additional 690,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

