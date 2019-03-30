AstraZeneca (AZN) Given a GBX 7,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,100 ($92.77) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,297.20 ($82.28).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 6,135 ($80.16) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 4,746 ($62.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46). The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion and a PE ratio of 36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a GBX 146.80 ($1.92) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $68.40. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.26%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.